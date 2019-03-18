St Patrick's Day teenage deaths: What we know so far

Three teenagers have died after a ‘crush’ at St Patrick’s Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

Two of them died in hospital and one died at the scene. condition, police said.

A 16-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital following the incident at the hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone. A further two teenagers were treated for injuries.

According to reports a large crowd of young people are believed to have pushed up against the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone, causing dozens to fall to the ground on top of one another.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service say they received a 999 call at 9.30pm last night amid reports of people injured outside the Greenvale Hotel.

Greenvale Hotel

At that stage they declared it a major incident and police, Fire Service and Environmental Health then also attended the scene.