Funeral of Stella Lily McCorkindale

Stella-Lily McCorkindale funeral on the Shankill Road - 23 images

Hundreds of people gathered in the Shankill area today for the funeral of five-year-oldStella-Lily McCorkindale.

By Gemma Murray
7 hours ago

Family and friends followed behind the young girl’s coffin – which was pink with a rainbow design – and was carried from her grandmother’s home in Bromley Street in the Shankill area in a horse-drawn carriage. The Primary Two pupil died following an infection of Strep A.

A service was then held at Roselawn Crematorium.

1.

Funeral of Stella Lily McCorkindale

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2.

Family and Friends during the funeral for 5-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale

Photo: pacemaker

3.

Family and Friends during the funeral for 5-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale

Photo: pacemaker

4. Pacemaker Stella-Lily McCorkindale Funeral 03.JPG

Family and Friends during the funeral for 5-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale

Photo: pacemaker

Strep A