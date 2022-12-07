Stella-Lily McCorkindale was a pupil at Black Mountain Primary School in Belfast.

According to Funeral Times the youngster ‘fell asleep 5th December 2022’.

She is described as being the ‘beloved daughter of Robert and Colette’.

Her funeral will be held from her grandmothers home on December 14 before moving to Roselawn Crematorium.The death notice adds: ‘Flowers welcome. Will be sorely missed by her loving mum, dad and family circle. You are our sunshine our only sunshine.’

Yesterday in a statement, the school the youngster attended, Black Mountain Primary School, described the death of the P2 pupil as a “tragic loss”.

“The thoughts of the entire school are with Stella-Lily’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” the school said in a statement.

“Stella-Lily was a very bright and talented little girl, and very popular with both staff and children, and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.

“To assist in supporting our pupils and staff at this sad time, additional trained staff from the Education Authority critical incident response team have been engaged and will be providing support to the school."

