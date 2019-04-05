Stendhal Festival has revealed the first musical acts who will be taking to the stage at this year’s installment of the Limavady based, multi-award winning music and arts festival.

Critically acclaimed and globally renowned DJ duo Basement Jaxx will be headlining on Saturday August 17 while Friday August 16 will see Hothouse Flowers take to the Stendhal Stage for headlining duties.

Also on the bill for Stendhal 2019 is a host of phenomenal talents sourced from all over Ireland, the UK and the rest of the world, including David Keenan, The Lost Brothers, Roe, Mary Coughlan, Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra, Hunkpapa, Malojian, Amy Montgomery, Marty Mone, Sugarwolf, Cherym, Gemma Bradley, The Swingtime Starlets, Cooks But We’re Chefs, People that listen to the Sky, Blackbird and Crow, Stone Jets, Atticus, Son of the Hound, Bouts, Mob Wife, Sick Love, Transpacifica, BLXXD, I AM MUIR and Molly Hogg.

With lots more announcements to come, Ross Parkhill, Director of Stendhal Festival, said: “We are really excited how our line-up for 2019 is shaping up.

“Already we have an incredibly strong programme that is varied, eclectic and of a really high standard and we still have a lot more to announce.”

For more information and tickets visit stendhalfestival.com.