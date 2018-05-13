Stephen Nolan: Eurovision stage invader tried to disrupt my show

A man who dramatically seized the microphone off the UK’s Eurovision song contestant on Saturday had previously tried to disrupt a broadcast of the Nolan Show, the BBC presenter has said.

During the performance by the UK entrant SuRie on Saturday night, a man dashed on stage and shouted “Nazis of the UK media we demand freedom”.

SuRie – real name Susanna Marie Cork – remained calm throughout and declined to start her song ‘Storm’ again, saying that she had already given it her “very best”.

Although the stage invader did not identify himself before being pulled away, Stephen Nolan wrote on Twitter that a 2017 edition of his Nolan Live show had been interrupted by a man dashing forward and shouting about “freedom of ideas”, and that “I’m pretty sure this is him again at Eurovision”.

Mr Nolan said the man who had invaded the set during his show used the Twitter name @DrACactivism.

A raft of other media have also identified the Eurovision stage invader as being the person who uses this Twitter account (which is described as belonging to a “philosopher, activist & DJ/MC based in London”).

As of Sunday afternoon, the stage invader was being questioned by police in Lisbon, Portugal, where this year’s contest was held.

Unfortunately for SuRie, the drama did not elicit enough support to make a mark on the contest; she came 24th out of 26 entries during the annual contest, which was won by Israel.

After the event, she tweeted: “Well, I’ve always said anything can happen at Eurovision ...”.