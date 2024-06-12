Stephen Watterson: Residents and business owners asked to check premises in urgent appeal to find missing 55-year-old
Stephen was last seen in the Glenburn Park area of Magherafelt on Monday, 3rd June, however unconfirmed sightings have also placed him in Rainey Street in the town on Tuesday, 4th June.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 4ins tall and of stocky build with short or shaven black hair, and he has brown eyes.
The appeal from the PSNI ads that it is understood Stephen was last seen wearing jeans, dark trainers and a dark top or a bomber-type style jacket.
Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1603 08/06/24.
