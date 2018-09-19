Storm Ali: Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on lorry

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital for treatment after he was injured when a tree brought down by strong winds struck the cab of his vehicle.

The terrifying incident occurred in the Osborne Park area of south Belfast this morning as Storm Ali hit Northern Ireland.

Osborne Park in south Belfast was cordoned off after a falling tree hit an oil delivery lorry during the heavy winds on Wednesday morning. Pic by Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

The street was cordoned off while emergency services crews attended the scene.

It’s understood the driver of the vehicle was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said three fire crews and a specialist rescue team were tasked to the incident shortly before 10am.

“Firefighters were called to an incident involving a tree having fallen on a domestic oil tanker. Firefighters with the assistance of ambulance personnel rescued one man in his 40s from the tanker cab and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 10.14am,” the spokesperson said.

A falling tree hit an oil delivery lorry at Osborne Park in south Belfast during the heavy winds on Wednesday morning. Pic by Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

Meanwhile, the strong, gusting winds also brought down a tree on a busy street in Belfast city centre.

The fallen tree blocked part of the Bedford Street/Ormeau Avenue junction for a time, but has since been removed.

Fallen trees are currently blocking many roads across Northern Ireland and thousands of people have been left without power as Storm Ali sweeps across Northern Ireland.

A Met Office amber weather warning is in place until 6pm this evening.

A fallen tree at the Ormeau Avenue/Bedford Street junction in Belfast city centre.

Work gets under way to remove a tree that came down in Bedford Street, Belfast as Storm Ali hit Northern Ireland this morning. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye