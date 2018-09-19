Storm Ali: These Northern Ireland schools have closed because of the severe weather

These Northern Ireland schools have taken the decision to close today because of the severe weather conditions.

LIVE UPDATES: STORM ALI: Woman killed after caravan blown off cliff

Some schools have closed as a result of Storm Ali

As Storm Ali rages, the Education Authority has issued a list of schools affected by the elements.

- Clifton Special School 292a Old Belfast Road. Closed on 19 September 2018 due to adverse weather.

- St Ronan's Primary School Newry Ashgrove Avenue. Closed on 19 September 2018. Contact the school for more information.

The Craigavon area has been badly hit by the storm with the Portadown Times reporting that some schools had decided to send pupils home.

Edenderry Primary School in Portadown has announced it is closing at 1.15pm today, the paper reported.

St Brendan’s Primary School Craigavon is also closing.

In a statement they said: “Due to extreme winds some damage has occurred and a number of trees have fallen within the school grounds. “As a precautionary measure, to keep everyone safe, school will close at 1pm today.

Please use normal exits and take care on your journey. P1 parent meeting is also cancelled.”

Earlier Tullygally Primary School closed after the building was damaged during the storm.



Has your school closed? Email john.gillespie@jpress.co.uk and we'll list them on the News Letter website.