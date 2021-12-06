The met office has extended the period covered by its existing yellow weather warning.

The warning, which comes into place at 06:00 on Tuesday morning, December 6, was due to expire at midnight but will now remain in place throughout the night.

The Met Office forecast states 'Strong south-easterly winds will develop across Northern Ireland on Tuesday as Storm Barra moves eastwards across Ireland.

Winds will gradually back easterly, peaking during Tuesday afternoon and evening before gradually easing.

Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 65-75 mph in exposed coastal locations.

Meanwhile, persistent heavy rain will arrive on Tuesday morning. This will turn more showery during the afternoon, but these showers will be frequent and heavy, lasting overnight into Wednesday morning, before easing.

Accumulations of 20-30mm are expected quite widely with 40-50mm possible over higher ground. The combination of heavy rain and gale or severe gale force southeasterly winds will bring difficult driving conditions, and there may even be a short spell of snow over higher ground in the west on Tuesday morning.'

After Storm Arwen, Storm Barra is set to hit Northern ireland bring high wind and rain

