Stormont must be secured long-term, urges East Londonderry UUP
Welcoming the return of the power-sharing Executive, Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, said it was “absolutely vital” that steps were taken “both by the Executive and the British Government to steadfastly ensure the long-term future of devolution in Northern Ireland”.
He added: “As an Association, we warmly applaud the reformation of the power-sharing Executive and congratulate our party colleague, North Antrim MLA Robin Swann, on once again taking up the challenging ministerial post of Health Minister.
“We are supremely confident Robin will do a sterling job, as he did during the Covid pandemic, in taking the necessary steps to save our beloved National Health Service. He has our full support in this difficult role.
“As an association, we in East Londonderry UUP are also fully committed to our pledge of Putting People First - this means putting pupils first, putting patients first, and putting pensioners first."
Mr Carmichael added: “As always in the coming months as a Westminster General Election looms, we in the East Londonderry UUP Association will strive to serve the people of this great constituency by our own motto of 'Country First, Party Second, and Personal Advancement Third'.”