Stormont urged to help construction industry

This is the view of Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, who said that should a new Executive be formed in the near future, he wanted to seek assurances from the Minister for Finance in person.

Concerned that employment in East Londonderry’s construction sector was being one of the hardest hit by the economic downturn sweeping through Northern Ireland, Mr Carmichael said: “It is vital that any new Minister of Finance gives guarantees on which capital building and infrastructural programmes they must fast track to help support employment in the construction sector.

“The construction industry makes an important contribution to the economy of Northern Ireland, and East Londonderry in particular. It must also be noted that while there is construction work within the constituency, workers from East Londonderry also travel to other parts of the Province to find work.

“Of particular concern has been the downturn in the housing sector and its impact in recent months on many individuals.

“While real difficulties are being experienced by the private housing market, investment by the public sector, which continues to increase, is significantly benefiting the industry and will continue to do so over the remaining years of the Investment Strategy. I want to see this support continue.

“In a past Assembly, the finance minister said it was expected that Government capital investment would be in the order of £1.5 billion, compared with £676 million several years ago. I sincerely hope that a recognisable part of the current Stormont deal investment will be directed towards supporting the construction industry in East Londonderry.

“Any dramatic increase in expenditure has only been achievable by the devolved administration recognising the importance of capital investment in infrastructure and working with the construction industry to deliver.”

Mr Carmichael has also called on the councils comprising the constituency to adopt a united front on building regulations.