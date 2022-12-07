Strep A: Belfast hospital halts routine procedures after increase in children with bacterial and viral infections

Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Belfast Trust said the hospital is experiencing “very significant pressures”.This comes amid widespread concern around the spread of the bacterial Strep A infection, and follows the death of several children across the UK due to complications associated with the illness – including five-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale in Belfast, whose funeral is due to take place next week.

The Trust said 227 children attended its emergency department on Tuesday, and that the number of children attending with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased.

“Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone all routine procedures at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to allow our staff to care for those children with serious or time critical illness at this time,” a spokesperson said.