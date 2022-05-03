Strike: Further disruption to council services by Unite workers

This is due to continued strike action by the Unite union in a dispute over pay.
Unite members are striking after rejecting a 1.75% pay increase citing soaring inflation.
And according to Belfast City Council, Ormeau Recycling Centre is also closed, but other recycling centres and amenity sites remain open.
Belfast City Council has also confirmed that some of its playparks will be closed until Monday, May 9 due to the ongoing strike action across NI.
Other council venues and services may also be closed at various times including City Hall, Belfast Zoo, community centres, play centres, pitches, bowling greens, parks and public toilets and services including pest control, noise control and dog wardens.