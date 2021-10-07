Sudden death on rural road
A man died suddenly near Moira last night (Wednesday, October 6)
Police said they had received a report of a sudden death of a man in the Station Road area of Moira on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”
“Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.
Read this:- Council received almost £1.5 million in furlough scheme
