Support after fire at All Saints’ Parish Church in Antrim 'is encouraging'

The fire was discovered on Friday December 27 when one of the parish parish flower arrangers went into the building to put in some flowers for the Sunday services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Smoke damage to the interior of the church, however, is ‘colossal,’ the vicar of Antrim, Archdeacon Stephen McBride, confirms, and a 'GoFundMe' page has been set up to raise funds for the repair of the historic church.

The fire was discovered on Friday December 27 when one of the parish parish flower arrangers went into the building to put in some flowers for the Sunday services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archdeacon McBride said: “When she opened the door she was met with the smell of smoke. On opening the inner doors, she discovered that the church was filled with dense smoke. Thankfully, she did not attempt to enter the building but telephoned for the fire service who were at the church within minutes.”

Archdeacon McBride said it is thought that one of the candles at the Massereene Chapel reignited after the Christmas morning service, although the church is awaiting a report from the fire service to verify this.

Due to the doors being closed, the fire was starved of oxygen and burned itself out.

“The damage is very localised and we are hopeful there is no major structural damage, but will await an architect’s closer inspection,” said Archdeacon McBride. “However, the smoke damage is colossal. The smoke even managed to get inside cupboards that were shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having just celebrated Christmas with some very uplifting services and also being featured recently on UTV’s 'Hidden Places Northern Ireland', it is so sad to now look at our church building in such a terrible state.”

The Bishop of Connor, the Rev George Davison, has visited All Saints’, and was joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neill Kelly and his wife Christine. Church of Ireland primate Archbishop John McDowell, who served his curacy in Antrim parish, also visited the church this week.

The archdeacon said the parish had also been delighted to welcome local Ulster Unionist MP, Robin Swann, to the service held in the parish centre on the Sunday after the fire.

Archdeacon McBride commented; “When Robin came in through the door on Sunday morning and hugged me, it is a moment I will never forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The messages of support have been so encouraging and uplifting and help ease our pain.”

* In a New Year's message, the Northern Ireland church leaders say that to govern means making decisions and often difficult choices.

"We continue to pray for all who hold positions of responsibility in this land and throughout the world, that they may be acutely aware of the needs of all people and especially of the poor, neglected and underprivileged, mindful particularly of the high rates of child poverty", the church statement adds.

"We will have failed our children and grandchildren if we do not work strenuously to help and support the needs of the next generation, which may mean being prepared to have less for ourselves so that they may have something. May we all, in our call to serve one another, provide a voice for the voiceless and work tirelessly for healing and peace locally and internationally, offering help, hope and encouragement to those who will come after us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we begin a New Year may the language of hurt and division be confined to the past so that the words we use, and the actions we undertake, may be focused on love rather than hate, peace rather than war, light rather than darkness. We believe that our beginnings and our endings are in Jesus Christ. In faith we never journey alone, for He is our guide and the voice of truth and hope. May we all journey well in 2025.‘May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.’ (Romans 15:13)."