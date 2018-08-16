'Suspect device' is gadget used to teach children

The PSNI attended a report of a suspicious device in Belfast on Thursday morning but the object was later identified as a gadget used by schools to teach children about computer programming.

Although the police were able to identify the object they have not been able to return it to the person who lost it.

"I attended a call of a suspicious device in Berry Street this morning and on first inspection I can see why the person making the call was concerned," said the PSNI.

"After a bit more research I have found out this is a Kanux Raspberry Pi programming device for kids.

"I have gone through calls in South, East, West and North Belfast but can't find anything.

"If anyone has lost this or knows who has please make contact on 101 quoting the reference number 277 of August 16 2018," added the PSNI.