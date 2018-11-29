Sybil’s Christmas wreaths for kids

A Ballymoney woman from the Portrush and District Group of Children of Chernobyl is putting her floral talents to use this Christmas to raise money for the charity.

Sybil Langford-Donaghy is selling Christmas door and grave wreaths to raise funds for the group which brings children from Belarus for a three week respite visit to Northern Ireland each July.

The children are still suffering from the knock-on effects of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl in 1986.

The displays are priced at £20 for a door wreath and £10 for a grave wreath.

Sybil said: “Host families get so much out of the welcoming children, it’s so rewarding and we really need more for the children who will come over next year. They will be here from mid July until around August 9 and we would love to hear from anyone who would be willing to host a child.”

Please contact Sybil on 07757764735 to host or to book a wreath,