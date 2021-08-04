The 21-year-old died in an incident at the Taranto Limited Factor on the Old Scarva Road, Tandragee on Tuesday afternoon.

A former pupil of Tandragee Junior High School, Matthew was a very popular young man and his sudden death has plunged the town into great sadness.

Today his family issued a statement: “We are devastated at the sudden and tragic death of Matthew who was a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew.

Tandragee man Matthew Biggerstaff who died tragically in an incident yesterday. He was 21 years old.

“Matthew had the ability to light up a room with his bubbly personality and his smile.

“Just like any young person of 21, he loved spending time with his friends and he was a great friend to so many people.

“We will remember him most for his smile and his hugs.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with messages of sympathy and support.

“The fact that there have been so many messages that showed how much he was loved by everyone, is a real comfort at this very difficult time.”

Local Cllr Paul Berry said: “It has come as a great shock to the town.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man.”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said: “This really is such tragic news and I extend my thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to Matthew’s family following his passing.

“The district has been again plunged into grief and it is only a few days since the awful tragedy at Scarva and here again we have a family mourning the loss of a young man.

“Words do not describe the grief the family will be experiencing and I know that the community will rally around them at this time and support them into the future as they come to terms with this awful event.”

Cusher DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson said: “What a very tragic event and it is so sad that a young man in the prime of life has sadly passed away in these circumstances.

“Matthew was very clearly well loved and respected by so many in the community and the town is stunned by his untimely death.

“I sympathise with the entire family circle at this time and I know that the community in Tandragee will provide that necessary support and care in order to sustain them in the days ahead.”

