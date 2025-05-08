Gary Smyth with a cheque for £14,018, which will go to the Children's Cancer Unit Charity. The money was raised at a recent pipe band concert in Cookstown

​Gary Smyth and his team who put on the recent Kids with Cancer Charity Concert at the Royal Hotel Cookstown have announced that it made an astonishing £14,018.

This takes the combined total raised for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity at these concerts to a magnificent £89,055.

Not all money promised has been donated yet, but they had to draw the line and if any more comes in later they intend to use it for next year's concert.

They very much appreciate the support of everyone who performed, donated, sponsored, attended and helped at the show.

I think Gary and his team deserve many congratulations for the sterling work they do to put on this annual concert, which supports such a worthy cause.

Leinster Pipe Band Championships 2025

Tomorrow, Saturday 10th May, the Leinster Pipe Band & Drum Majors Championships will be staged in the grounds of Newbridge House Demesne, Donabate, Co Dublin.

It has been organised by the Leinster Branch under the auspices of the Irish Pipe Band Association.

I am very grateful to Bethany Russell from the Leinster Branch who has provided me with the draw for the event.

I thought that more NI Branch bands might have decided to attend – however, as it is, there are two in what is a disappointing entry, although quite a few of our drum majors have decided to travel.

The band competition gets underway at noon with Grade 4B, which has five bands, one of which is the German Thistle Pipe & Drums.

Moneygore Pipe Band kick off Grade 4A at 1pm, which has three bands, including last year’s Grade 4B World Champions Black Raven, who will be formidable opponents.

McNeillstown are the sole band playing in Grade 3A at 1.55pm as are St. Joseph’s Clondalkin in Grade 2 who play at 2.30pm.

Drum Major entries are as follows: Novice [5], Junior [5], Juvenile [5] and Senior [2].

IPBA Chairman Brian McMahon has advised that all young pipers and drummers who will be at these championships will play as a group and perform ‘Mo Ghile Mear’ prior to the prize giving - on pipes and drums. All young players are welcome to come along and take part - even if their band isn’t competing. This is part of the IPBA’S National Youth Band initiative and the link to the tune settings is as follows: https://ipba.ie/national-youth-pipe-band-of-ireland/

Upper Crossgare Pipe Band Coffee Morning

Tomorrow morning (Saturday), all roads lead to Upper Crossgare Orange hall for the local pipe band’s Coffee Morning. This is a fundraiser for the band which has considerable outgoings given the increasing youth membership, which is due to an outstandingly successful tuition programme. The event runs from 10am – noon and you are guaranteed a sumptuous spread if their recent band Open Night is anything to go by.

County Fermanagh Pipe Band Championships

Wednesday, May 7 was the closing date for entries for the County Fermanagh Pipe Band Championships, which take place on Saturday, May 24 . At the time of writing this column there was an entry of twenty-three bands which includes the IPBA bands St Joseph’s Clondalkin [Grade 2] and Graham Memorial, Clontibret [Grade 4A]. This competition will mark the first appearance of Ravara in Grade 1 since their promotion. Drum Major entries are well up on last year with thirty-five already committed.

RSPBA NI Branch seek photographers

If you are a keen photographer with an even keener eye for capturing just the right moment then you might well enjoy the chance to support your local RSPBA NI Branch while showcasing your talents behind the lens.

The 2025 outdoor season is fast approaching, and the NI Branch is looking to enhance how they capture and share the special moments that make their events so memorable because, as their slogan says, Every Moment Matters.

The NI Branch has a regular photographer, Brian Hasson, and while he is a dedicated volunteer he is also a playing member of a band so he can’t be there to capture the performances of other bands all the time.

In any event, it is impossible for one person to cover all arenas throughout a busy contest day. That’s why the NI Branch’s Contest Sub Committee are looking to form a small team of like-minded photographers who can work together to capture all the action of the day.

If you’re interested in getting involved at any (or all!) of the 2025 events and beyond, please email [email protected] with your details.

This is a voluntary role, and all successful applicants will be subject to Access NÍ check and operate within the NI Branch’s safeguarding policy.

This is an ideal opportunity for an enthusiastic photographer or student photographer to practice their skills not only on action shots but potentially organised band photos, something which has been sadly missing since the passing of the late great John Kelly.

