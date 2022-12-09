A police spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that Caitlin Hogg, aged 13, has sadly died in hospital following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday, 6th December.“The collision, involving a grey car, occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after Caitlin disembarked a school bus. The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.“Enquiries into the collision are continuing and Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1343 06/12/22.”