Teenage girl Madison Campbell with pink streak in her hair who had been missing for three days has now been located

Police have reported that 16-year-old Madison Campbell who went missing on December 8 has now been located.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the last few minutes a post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page says: “Thank you for your assistance with our earlier missing person appeal. They have been located”.

Earlier the appeal said: “***Missing Person Appeal*** Police are concerned in relation to a Madison Campbell, 16 years old who was last seen at 1710 hours yesterday in the Carrickfergus Area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It adds that Madison is “5ft3; medium build, black hair with a pink streak wearing blue jeans with a black hoody and white puffer coat”.