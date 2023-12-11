Teenage girl Madison Campbell with pink streak in her hair who had been missing for three days has now been located
In the last few minutes a post on Police Mid & East Antrim Facebook page says: “Thank you for your assistance with our earlier missing person appeal. They have been located”.
Earlier the appeal said: “***Missing Person Appeal*** Police are concerned in relation to a Madison Campbell, 16 years old who was last seen at 1710 hours yesterday in the Carrickfergus Area”.
It adds that Madison is “5ft3; medium build, black hair with a pink streak wearing blue jeans with a black hoody and white puffer coat”.
"If you see anyone matching this description, or you know Madison and have any information about places/people she might visit, please contact us via 101 quoting reference 1569 08/12/23”.