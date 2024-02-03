Teenager who died in single vehicle accident in County Down on Friday is named

Jamie "Jay" Marks, 18, who has died following a road crash in Co Down.

One car was involved in the incident just outside Castlewellan on Friday afternoon.

Police said Mr Marks had been driving a blue-coloured Vauxhall Corsa on the Ballylough Road.

Detective Sergeant Amanda McIvor, of the Collision Investigation Unit, has made an appeal for information about the incident.

“Colleagues from other emergency services attended, but sadly Jay Marks was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said.

“Our officers closed the road for a time as inquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

“Following the tragic death of Jay, we are appealing for information and witnesses.

“We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3pm to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101.

“The reference number to quote is 1074 of 02/02/24.