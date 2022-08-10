Teens sustain injuries when they're thrown against rocks after getting caught up in 'rip current'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Coleraine Coastguard Facebook page says: "The Coleraine team was tasked this afternoon for two teenagers caught in a rip current on the east end of Portstewart Strand.

"They were dragged into rocks and managed to make shore but sustained injuries and were suspected of inhaling sea water.

"After receiving treatment from RNLI lifeguards, one was transferred by ambulance to hospital and the second was released into the care of their parents.

Picture from Colerainr Coastguard explaining the rip currents

"The coastguard would like to remind visitors to our beaches of the dangers of rips which are strong currents running out to sea, quickly dragging people from the shore.

"If you find yourself caught in one, don’t panic but

- Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted.

- If you can stand, wade don’t swim.

Coleraine Coastguard help get the casualty medical assistance

- If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.

- Always raise your hand and shout for help.

"On beaches with lifeguards, swim between the yellow and red flags.

"If you see anyone in danger at the beach, dial 999 COASTGUARD."

A rope rescue is carried out for the injured party near Dunluce Castle

Another post on the same page reveals how Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams were tasked last Saturday afternoon to reports of a person who had slipped while coasteering east of Dunluce Castle and suffering a suspected lower leg fracture.

The post adds: "The coasteering group did the right thing and contacted the Coastguard straight away.

"In a tricky operation due to the location and terrain, the casualty was secured into a rope rescue stretcher and recovered to the top of the cliff.

"We even had an audience of locals in the field!"