Tenant support fund commended at UK Affordable Housing Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Choice Housing’s Tenant Support Fund allocated a total of £750,000 over a two-year period to support individuals and families by focusing on household and fuel payment support schemes.

The UK Affordable Awards, which recognises excellence in UK housing and showcases associations work in local communities, named Choice as winner in the ‘Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year’ category. The support fund was introduced in 2021/2022 as part of the Association’s Financial Inclusion Services and allocated funding of £250,000 to assist tenants experiencing financial hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its first year of operation, 470 tenants used the initiative and as a result the fund was expanded in 2022/2023 with an increased budget of £500,000 to help tenants.

To deliver on the Framework, Choice established a Service Level Agreement with Bryson Charitable Group to administer the awards in voucher form for fuel poverty and by means of purchase, delivery, installation, and removal of old goods relating to household items.

Carol Ervine, Choice Group director of tenant and client services, said: “The UK Affordable Housing Awards acknowledges the work the social housing sector does across the UK with a particular focus in a number of categories in how the sector supports tenants and the wider communities we operate in. Due to the continued rise in the cost of living because of soaring energy and food bills, it is our duty as a social landlord to provide support to tenants, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

“Developed as part of the Tenant Support Fund, the initiative aimed to provide financial assistance in areas that were causing, for the most part, the most negative impact financially. Schemes to support heating and electricity costs, along with food and household items, were prioritised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many tenants don’t present as struggling financially but by prioritising their rent this leaves them with little money to survive on. The Choice Financial Inclusion team engages with tenants, attends community events, and visits schemes to actively seek out those who need help.

Choice also works with a number of partners to deliver a wide range of financial support initiatives to tenants, including Housing Rights Service NI and Advice NI.

Carol added: “With over 45,000 people requiring housing assistance across Northern Ireland, there is a growing need for sustainable housing that offers tenants independent living, along with the provision of social and financial support and this is a priority across the sector in Northern Ireland.”