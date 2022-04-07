Tesco petrol stations forced to close after running out of fuel

The petrol stations at the Knocknagoney and Newtownbreda in Belfast have had to close as a result of the shortage.

Drivers trying to get petrol from the stations were met with cones covering the entrance and exits and signs saying that they did not have any fuel.

Other petrol stations in the Belfast area have also been struggling with fuel shortages, with the Sainsbury's petrol station at Forestside being reduced to one pump.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No fuel available

An impromptu sign also greeted drivers with the message: “Sorry. No petrol/diesel” at a Tesco in Craigavon on Monday.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, "Some of our pumps at our Forestside petrol filling station are temporarily closed. All our sites are receiving more fuel and we’ll reopen the pumps again as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”