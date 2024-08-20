Tesco says thank you after reaching 220 million meals milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast people who have helped to alleviate poverty and reduce food waste have been thanked by Tesco as part of special landmark celebrations.

The supermarket chain has reached the milestone of donating 220 million meals to those in need through its Community Food Connection programme with the food charity FareShare.

To commemorate the occasion, Tesco is paying tribute to the volunteers, community groups and Tesco colleagues who have contributed to the success of the partnership.

Over the years, the partnership has seen Northern Ireland donate 2,464,757.85 meals.

Matthew Barnes, UK CEO of Tesco, said: “Tesco is immensely proud of its partnership with FareShare and the fantastic achievement of donating 220 million meals over the last 12 years.

“None of this could have been done without the passion, determination and drive of the countless people in places such as Belfast who have contributed to it, and it is to them today that we say a big thank you.

“But the hard work doesn’t stop here. While this is a momentous milestone, we remain committed to partnering with FareShare as we work towards our goal of halving food waste and getting more good food to people.”

One of the groups that has benefited from the Community Food Connection scheme is the Redeemer Central Church, which has been actively involved in the campaign for the past two years.

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, the Redeemer Central team set up The Long Table, a project that offers a free, nutritious meal for 40 to 50 people every Friday from 6 to 7pm right in the centre of Belfast. The meal is prepared by volunteers using food collected from Tesco via the FareShare Go programme and additional surplus food is made available to people to take home.

Stephanie Wilson of Redeemer Central Church said: “There’s always room for one more at The Long Table. Every Friday we welcome a mix of people, including those who are homeless, asylum seekers, refugees and also people from the local community who are really lonely and up against it. As a church, our heart is to welcome everyone and create a safe space for them to enjoy food and community. The food we receive through working with FareShare and Tesco helps us achieve this.”

Now in its 12th year, Tesco’s partnership with FareShare sees surplus food from Tesco stores and distribution centres donated to FareShare’s network of charities, community groups and food banks, bringing people together to help alleviate poverty and reduce food waste.

George Wright, CEO of FareShare, said: “FareShare has worked with Tesco since 2012 to help alleviate poverty in the UK by ensuring surplus food within its supply chain is used to feed people and doesn’t end up as waste. Quite simply, FareShare could not do what we do without Tesco’s incredible support.