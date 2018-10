A service of thanksgiving for the life of Robert Holmes will be held in Greenisland.

Mr Holmes (42) passed away suddenly after last being seen in the Lakeview area of Newtownabbey on October 17.

Greenisland Baptist Church announced today (Friday) the service will take place in its Glassillan Grove premises on Tuesday, October 30, at 3pm.

The Ballysillan man had been a member of the church with his family saying the congregation has been supportive during recent days.