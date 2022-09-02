The joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian was held at Saint Mary’s Church, Londonderry
1.
Family and Friends during the joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian at Saint Mary’s Church on Friday.
The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty, after a group of teenagers entered the water at a jetty.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: Pacemaker Press
2.
Principal of St Columb's College Finbar Madden during the joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian at Saint Mary’s Church on Friday.
The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty, after a group of teenagers entered the water at a jetty.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: Pacemaker Press
3.
Family and Friends during the joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian at Saint Mary’s Church on Friday.
The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty, after a group of teenagers entered the water at a jetty.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: Pacemaker Press
4. Funeral for Derry drowning victims 023 .JPG
Family and Friends during the joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian at Saint Mary’s Church on Friday.
The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty, after a group of teenagers entered the water at a jetty.
Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Photo: Pacemaker Press