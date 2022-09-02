News you can trust since 1737
Family and Friends during the joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian at Saint Mary’s Church on Friday. The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty, after a group of teenagers entered the water at a jetty. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The joint funeral for two boys who died while swimming at Lough Enagh near Londonderry has taken place

The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:40 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:06 pm

The joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian was held at Saint Mary’s Church, Londonderry

Principal of St Columb's College Finbar Madden during the joint funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian at Saint Mary's Church on Friday.

