These are the baby names for boys and girls breaking into NI's most popular 100

Several new boy and girl baby names have made their way into Northern Ireland's top 100 most popular names for newborns.
Information released today revealed the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls, while details of the top 100 have also been revealed.
Listed: Northern Ireland's top 10 baby names for boys and girls revealed
But which names are the new kids on the block and which have dropped out of the top 100?
According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency several names aren't just as popular as they once were while there are a number of new entries in the chart.
New to the top 100 (boys)
Connor
Hunter
Joe
Arlo
Harley
Tiernan
Cole
Senan
Ell
Toby
Tyler
Eoghan
New to the top 100 (girls)
Roise
Madison
Matilda
Esme
Lauren
Eden
Orlaith
Rachel
Lara
Connie
Emilia
Paige
These names have dropped out of the top 100 (boys)
Dara
Blake
Corey
Jay
Niall
Leon
Zach
Robert
Cormac
Kal
Harvey
These names have dropped out of the top 100 (girls)
Kayla
Ellen
Martha
Bethany
Darcie
Kate
Beth
Laura
Lottie
Brooke
Lola