These are the baby names for boys and girls breaking into NI's most popular 100

Several new boy and girl baby names have made their way into Northern Ireland's top 100 most popular names for newborns.

Information released today revealed the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls, while details of the top 100 have also been revealed.

Baby names

But which names are the new kids on the block and which have dropped out of the top 100?

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency several names aren't just as popular as they once were while there are a number of new entries in the chart.

New to the top 100 (boys)

Connor

Hunter

Joe

Arlo

Harley

Tiernan

Cole

Senan

Ell

Toby

Tyler

Eoghan

New to the top 100 (girls)

Roise

Madison

Matilda

Esme

Lauren

Eden

Orlaith

Rachel

Lara

Connie

Emilia

Paige

These names have dropped out of the top 100 (boys)

Dara

Blake

Corey

Jay

Niall

Leon

Zach

Robert

Cormac

Kal

Harvey

These names have dropped out of the top 100 (girls)

Kayla

Ellen

Martha

Bethany

Darcie

Kate

Beth

Laura

Lottie

Brooke

Lola