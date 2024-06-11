These gorgeous pups and dogs all need to be rehomed in Northern Ireland

3 . Barney

Barney is a sweet little 8 year old Yorkshire Terrier who has unfortunately been in a number of different homes which haven't worked out sadly. Therefore, we need a dedicated and committed adopter to ensure Barney's next home will be his forever home. Barney is a typical little terrier who can be vocal at times. Because of this, he would do best in a home with few neighbours nearby. He would be best suited to being the only dog in the home as he can be worried by other dogs, particularly larger ones. Barney enjoys human attention and is a really loving little guy. Despite being more senior in years he still has a lot of energy and enjoys his walks out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust