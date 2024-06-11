These gorgeous pups and dogs all need to be rehomed in Northern Ireland

1. Mia
Mia is a gorgeous 6 year old Cavalier King Charles spaniel looking for her special Forever Home. She is very friendly and loves to meet and greet everyone, she has previously lived with younger children. Mia has lived with another dog and cat but would equally be happy to be the only pet in the home. She has a very sweet nature and is lovely and calm around the house. Mia loves her walks and is very calm and trots nicely beside you she is also very good in the car and is quite happy to watch out the window or have a little snooze until you reach your destination. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Maisy
Maisy is a very sweet little girl who is enjoying time in a home being looked after by a foster carer until she finds a forever home to call her own. We are looking for a calm and quiet home who have plenty of love and understanding to help Maisy adjust to a home environment. In return she provides lots of cuddles and is a fantastic companion. She will need help with all aspects of training and requires someone around all the time to start with so she can slowly be built up to being left alone for longer. She could live with sensible secondary school aged children and could potentially share her home with another dog pending successful meets at Dogs Trust. Photo: Dogs trust
3. Barney
Barney is a sweet little 8 year old Yorkshire Terrier who has unfortunately been in a number of different homes which haven't worked out sadly. Therefore, we need a dedicated and committed adopter to ensure Barney's next home will be his forever home. Barney is a typical little terrier who can be vocal at times. Because of this, he would do best in a home with few neighbours nearby. He would be best suited to being the only dog in the home as he can be worried by other dogs, particularly larger ones. Barney enjoys human attention and is a really loving little guy. Despite being more senior in years he still has a lot of energy and enjoys his walks out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Molly
Meet Molly! This beautiful lady is now looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and she has come into us from the pound, therefore we have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this we are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people so we will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Photo: dogs trust