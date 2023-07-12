News you can trust since 1737
These were the euphoric scenes at Craigyhill bonfire in Larne

These were the scenes at Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night. Bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland every 11th July night to mark the 1690’s Battle of the Boyne won by King William. The Co. Antrim bonfire is the biggest in Northern Ireland Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

1.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night. Bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland every 11th July night to mark the 1690’s Battle of the Boyne won by King William. The Co. Antrim bonfire is the biggest in Northern Ireland Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye. Photo: presseye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2023 Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night.

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2023 Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night. Photo: presseye

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night.

3.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night. Photo: presseye

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night.

4.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night. Photo: presseye

