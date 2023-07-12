These were the euphoric scenes at Craigyhill bonfire in Larne
These were the scenes at Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Undefined: readMore
1.
Craigyhill bonfire in Larne is lit for the 11th night. Bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland every 11th July night to mark the 1690’s Battle of the Boyne won by King William. The Co. Antrim bonfire is the biggest in Northern Ireland Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye. Photo: presseye