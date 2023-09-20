This dog was found wandering near a Co Armagh hotel and police want owners to come forward
Police have posted a picture of a dog found wandering near the Seago Hotel in Portadown.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
The picture was posted on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Facebook page.
The post says: “The below dog was located by officers on the Lurgan Road, Portadown near to the Seago Hotel.
"If the dog belongs to you can you attend Lurgan Station with documentation of ownership of the dog or contact police on 101 quoting serial 680 of 19.09.23
Many thanks”