This is how record-breaking Craigyhill bonfire looked in 2022

1 . Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th July 2022 Bonfire builders use a crane at the Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim. They are putting the final touches to the structure and seeking to break the world record of it being more than 198ft tall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th July 2022Bonfire builders use a crane at the Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim. They are putting the final touches to the structure and seeking to break the world record of it being more than 198ft tall.Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye