This is how record-breaking Craigyhill bonfire looked in 2022

After a lot of work, the 202ft tall bonfire come crashing to the ground in flames after it was set on fire at midnight on July 12, 2022 to signal the start of the day's celebrations.
Nearby houses had their windows boarded up and the fire service hosed down properties to protect against the heat of the massive bonfire.
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th July 2022 Bonfire builders use a crane at the Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim. They are putting the final touches to the structure and seeking to break the world record of it being more than 198ft tall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
