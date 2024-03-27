This is what happened at tragic Chloe Mitchell's 22nd birthday balloon release in King George's Park in Ballymena

Posters with photographs of Chloe Mitchell adorned every lamp post in the King George V Park in Ballymena yesterday afternoon as her family, friends and supporters including North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, marked the first birthday since her death.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT

And the sky above the park turned pink and purple with balloons reflecting Chloe Mitchell’s favourite colours as crowds gathered to mark what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Family and Friends of Chloe Mitchell hold a remembrance event in Ballymena on Tuesday at King George's Park in her memory,  to coincide with what would have been Chloe's 22nd birthday. Chloe Mitchell's body was found following a huge search operation after she was reported missing in the County Antrim town last summer.

1. Chloe Mitchell remembrance event

Family and Friends of Chloe Mitchell hold a remembrance event in Ballymena on Tuesday at King George's Park in her memory,  to coincide with what would have been Chloe's 22nd birthday. Chloe Mitchell's body was found following a huge search operation after she was reported missing in the County Antrim town last summer. Photo: pacemaker

