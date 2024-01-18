This is what thousands of people striking around Northern Ireland looked like - 'Northern Irelands's largest strike in 50 years'
Thousands of public sector workers have staged rallies during what has been billed as Northern Ireland's largest strike in 50 years.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
More than 100,000 public sector workers are taking part in the day of action.
