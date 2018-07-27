This is when heavy rain will hit Northern Ireland again

Northern Ireland’s recent heatwave is starting to feel like a distant memory, as the weather changes dramatically this weekend.

Temperatures look set to drop across Northern Ireland today (Friday 27 July), as the entire country prepares for an onslaught of heavy rain.

Still dry in Belfast - for now

Belfast will have a dry but cloudy day today, with consistent temperatures of around 20C for much of it. Overnight, things will cool down in the city, especially as rain begins to fall in the small hours of Saturday morning.

The wet weather is expected to continue throughout Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens.

Patchy rain in the west

Further west, Armagh, Omagh and Cookstown will all experiences patches of rain throughout today, as well as temperatures of between 16 and 19C.

The sun doesn’t look likely to make an appearance, and all three locations can expect heavy rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

A major drop in temperature in the north

In the north, Londonderry residents will see regular patches of light rain today, and temperatures of around 17C. Tomorrow, the rain will get heavier and conditions cooler, dropping down to 12C by Saturday night.

Things may brighten and warm up again on Sunday, but there will still be some wet weather.

The forecast looks similar for Coleraine, albeit with slightly more rain on Saturday.