This new study reveals the best region in Northern Ireland to survive an apocalypse

It says that Fermanagh and Omagh have been revealed as the safest places in Northern Ireland, offering the best chance of survival.

But it’s bad news for London dwellers as Lewisham and other boroughs rank worst for survivability.

What is an Apocalypse?

According to the Oxford English dictionary ‘it is the destruction of the world’.

And from alien invasions to zombie outbreaks, the thought of an apocalyptic event is always there in the back of our minds, so where is the safest place to survive?

The study, conducted by JeffBet, compared thirteen different metrics across each UK region and compiled them into an index, including population density and the availability of useful survival resources, revealing the UK areas that are the best and worst for surviving an apocalypse.

The study evaluated the availability of food and water, compared the number of freshwater lakes, supermarkets, and grocery shops, as well as the amount of hunting, fishing, and outdoor supply stores.

But survival goes beyond just food and water, which is why the study also compared hardware stores, garages, medical centres, and other valuable amenities to identify where has the most survival supplies.

Claiming the top spot with a commendable score of 74.04 out of a potential 130 points, the Scottish Highlands solidified its position as the prime choice for survival.

One of its standout strengths lies in its remarkably low population density, a crucial factor in navigating post-apocalyptic challenges.

Securing the second spot with a respectable score of 71.27 points is the coastal region, Argyll and Bute, stretching along Scotland's scenic western coastline, which includes the charming Isle of Mull.

In third place comes the picturesque Orkney Islands off the North Coast of Scotland.

In fourth place is Fermanagh and Omagh, marking the first Northern Irish location to appear in the ranking.