Thought for the week: Deep harmony remains the Christian's future hope
The contest piece was often a classical overture. The band members would come off the street with their cold instruments, so the drill was to start with a warm-up hymn tune. Often the favoured piece was ‘Deep Harmony’. I must admit that when our band played it, it might have been better entitled ‘Deep Discord’. Yet to this day, when I hear it played by a brass band, I find it very moving.
The composer Handel Parker died almost one hundred years ago. Why did he use the word ‘deep’ in the title? Perhaps it indicates an aspiration for perfection in music, something more than just harmony.
It makes me think about the community we live in. Many strive for goodwill: peace agreements have been signed, progress has been made, but harmony remains a goal yet to be achieved.
Yet, there is hope. Harmony is central to the message of the Bible with its frequent use of the word ‘peace’. Such deep harmony is only found through a relationship with God, summed up in the timeless words of St Paul: "Peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
The present world may not change, but God can change us, giving us the desire to live in harmony with those around us, realising that the challenge of Jesus is to love God first, and our neighbour as ourselves.
While discord continues in this world, the words of English 18th century Congregationalist hymn-writer Isaac Watts, often sung to the tune ‘Deep Harmony’, remain the Christian’s future hope: “Then shall I see and hear and know, all I desired and wished below, And every power find sweet employ in that eternal world of joy.”