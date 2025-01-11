Thought for the week: Deep harmony remains the Christian's future hope

​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The contest piece was often a classical overture. The band members would come off the street with their cold instruments, so the drill was to start with a warm-up hymn tune. Often the favoured piece was ‘Deep Harmony’. I must admit that when our band played it, it might have been better entitled ‘Deep Discord’. Yet to this day, when I hear it played by a brass band, I find it very moving.

The composer Handel Parker died almost one hundred years ago. Why did he use the word ‘deep’ in the title? Perhaps it indicates an aspiration for perfection in music, something more than just harmony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes me think about the community we live in. Many strive for goodwill: peace agreements have been signed, progress has been made, but harmony remains a goal yet to be achieved.

Yet, there is hope. Harmony is central to the message of the Bible with its frequent use of the word ‘peace’. Such deep harmony is only found through a relationship with God, summed up in the timeless words of St Paul: "Peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The present world may not change, but God can change us, giving us the desire to live in harmony with those around us, realising that the challenge of Jesus is to love God first, and our neighbour as ourselves.