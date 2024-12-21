Thought for the week: Do not be afraid, God is always with us

​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey, OBE, Church of Ireland

​With my wife and Mark Carruthers of BBC NI we visited partners of Christian Aid in Sri Lanka after a special sit out at St Anne’s cathedral Belfast raised an unforeseeable generous response to the tsunami which caused a major disaster.

Flying from the east coast to the west in a small sea plane which also had wheels in its floats, we saw heavy storm clouds gather over the central mountain area over which we had to fly.

When the rain came down it was similar to a car wash and the hatch over the aisle was leaking. For sure it was a white knuckle ride.

A mid-winter overnight ferry from Liverpool to Belfast still haunts. We were towing our new Leisure 17-sail cruiser. The wind on the boat signalled its force. There was no relief in the radio forecast.

We were in our cabin for a night when we knew we would not be walking the corridor to any guest facilities. About six in the morning the ship was truly rolling from side to side. I reckoned we were near Orlock when the ship went over to one side.

There was the most monumental noise of crashing and more scary it was a long time before the more seaward side slowly tilted a wee bit upwards. It was after midday when we got our car and trailer off and saw the cause of our anxiety. A heavy trailer had broken loose and fallen on top of four new cars.

My third really scary day was a trip to the church bookshop in the days of terrorist violence in Belfast centre. I parked near Queen’s and walked past the front of Inst when a bomb went off outside a nearby car salesroom. Someone had hijacked a mineral lorry and abandoned it there. My decision was to get back to the parish. So I passed the BBC and was opposite the Salvation Army centre when a car bomb went off at the BBC.

The season of Christmas is upon us. It too is a season of fear. It’s an insight our joy and festivity can understandably ignore. Think of the angels first words to Joseph “Do not be afraid.” (Luke 1.20). The same words that Mary heard when the angel tells her that she will give birth to Jesus (Luke 1.30). The shepherds in the fields are also told ‘Do not be afraid’ (Luke 2.10).

There are plenty of reasons for fear in the Christmas story. What young woman who is engaged to be married but who had not slept with her fiance, would not be fearful on discovering that she was pregnant? What young man would not be fearful and angry too upon discovering his fiance was pregnant when he knew he was not the father?

What couple wouldn’t be afraid being away from home with nowhere to stay when the birth of their child is imminent? Shepherds were good at minding their own business so getting into matters beyond their comprehension was bound to terrify. A country which had a tyrant like Herod as well as a powerful Roman governor with military support... everyone in that country lived with some measure of fear.

