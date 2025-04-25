Thought for the week: The Risen Jesus invites you to believe

​Rev Dr William Morton, Church of Ireland

​But into their fear, Jesus steps. He doesn’t knock. He doesn’t wait to be let in. The Risen Christ simply appears and stands among them. And His first words? “Peace be with you.”

This is not just a polite greeting - it’s a declaration of the new reality that the resurrection has ushered in. Peace is no longer a wishful idea; it is a living presence. Jesus breathes on them the Holy Spirit, empowering them for mission, for forgiveness, for life beyond fear. He meets them exactly where they are - locked away, broken-hearted, uncertain – and offers not condemnation, but peace.

Then comes Thomas. He wasn’t there. He missed the moment. And when the others tell him, he cannot believe it. We call him “Doubting Thomas”, but really, he’s just being honest. He wants what the others had - he wants his own encounter with the risen Lord.

And Jesus, in His mercy, gives him that moment. A week later, again behind locked doors, Jesus comes and stands among them. Again: “Peace be with you.” And then to Thomas, He offers his wounds.

“Put your finger here... reach out your hand... stop doubting and believe.” Thomas responds with one of the clearest confessions of faith in all scripture: “My Lord and my God!” Not just teacher, not just friend, but Lord and God. And then Jesus says something that reaches across the centuries to you and to me: “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”

That’s us. We have not seen the physical wounds. We were not in that locked room. And yet, by grace, we are invited to believe, to trust in the Risen Christ who still enters our fears, our doubts, our closed-up hearts, and speaks peace.

This passage reminds us that doubt is not the enemy of faith; it’s often the doorway. Thomas’ honesty leads him to deeper belief. And Christ meets him with compassion, not criticism.