News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Physio Staff at the RVH as Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute.Physio Staff at the RVH as Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute.
Physio Staff at the RVH as Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute.

Thousands of Unison, Unite and Nipsa members strike as part of pay dispute - health and social care workers in a 48-hour strike - 21 pictures

Thousands of Unison, Unite and Nipsa members are taking industrial action over their pay.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:44 BST

Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute.

The industrial action which began at midnight - involves some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff.

Health workers at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, have went out on strike today as part of the ongoing pay dispute. Photo by Press Eye

1.

Health workers at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, have went out on strike today as part of the ongoing pay dispute. Photo by Press Eye Photo: Phil Magowan

Photo Sales
Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute.

2.

Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
The industrial action by Unison, Unite and Nipsa members - which began at midnight - involves some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff.

3.

The industrial action by Unison, Unite and Nipsa members - which began at midnight - involves some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Health workers at the Mater Hospital, Belfast, have went out on strike today as part of the ongoing pay dispute. Photo by Press Eye

4.

Health workers at the Mater Hospital, Belfast, have went out on strike today as part of the ongoing pay dispute. Photo by Press Eye Photo: Phil Magowan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:UNISONUniteNorthern Ireland