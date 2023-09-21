Thousands of Unison, Unite and Nipsa members strike as part of pay dispute - health and social care workers in a 48-hour strike - 21 pictures
Thousands of Unison, Unite and Nipsa members are taking industrial action over their pay.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:44 BST
Thousands of health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike as part of a pay dispute.
The industrial action which began at midnight - involves some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff.
