Thousands sign petition calling for Det Chief Supt Raymond Murray to resign after 'insensitive treatment' of Michael McElhatton

A petition has been started calling for Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray to resign after his "insensitive treatment" of Michael McElhatton.

Already 4,150 people have signed the petition.

The Change.org petition was started by Billy Dunne - who in turn aims to send it to PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

The post states: "Under tragic circumstance at The Greenvale Hotel, Cooktown, Co.Tyrone on Sunday 17th March 2019, three teenagers lost their life in a queue crush.

"Subsequently the nations media where on the doorstep of The Greenvale Hotel hungry for detail.

"The local police arrested Hotel Manager Michael McElhatton and detained him on manslaughter charges.

"If this was not tragic enough, the police under the command of Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray arrested Mr.McElhatton on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

"Charges that were later dropped.

"In an act of contempt The Chief Superintendent refused to apologise for the distress caused to Mr.McElhatton.

"This insensitive, sensationalised practice, lacked professionalism and the spirit of community policing.

"We are appealing for you to sign this petition for Raymond Murray to resign. "