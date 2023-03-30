Inspector Adams said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday, 29th March that a car had been set on fire outside a house in Glencairn Way.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. The interior of the car was completely burnt out as a result of this incident.

“Police then received a second report shortly before 11.10pm that two more cars had been set alight along the same street.

Glencairn Way

“Both cars were also extensively damaged as a result of the fires. Each of these incidents are being treated as arson and one line of enquiry we are exploring at this time is that they may be linked.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information about these incidents to get in touch with us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference numbers 2031 and 2193 of 29/03/23.”