Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services attended the scene at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street in Donegal town where the incident took place at around 7.50pm.

A woman aged in her 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another woman and a man, also both in their 60s, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor's kit

Gardai said investigations are ongoing as they appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who was travelling in the area of Tirchonaill Street between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday and has video camera or dashcam footage is asked to make it available.