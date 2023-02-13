Three men arrested after serious assault of man on Shore Road - victim remains critical in hospital

A man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the assault, which was reported to police just after 1.15am.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Two men, aged 28 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Meanwhile, a third man, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information concerning an arrestable offence.

“The three men remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and we would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the assault, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 123 of 12/02/23.”