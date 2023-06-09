A report was received at around 3.40am on Friday morning, that two men had forced their way into a flat in the Newlodge area and assaulted a male occupant, causing damage to the flat.

Officers attended the scene and arrested three men, aged 28, 29 and 30, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting police and obstructing police.

The men remain in custody at this time.

The PSNI have arrested three men following a report of a burglary and serious assault at a flat in the New Lodge Road area of Belfast

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to contact officers at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 194 09/06/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.