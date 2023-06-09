News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Three men arrested as police investigate burglary and serious assault at a flat in north Belfast

Police in north Belfast, investigating a burglary and serious assault at a flat in the New Lodge Road area, have arrested three men.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read

A report was received at around 3.40am on Friday morning, that two men had forced their way into a flat in the Newlodge area and assaulted a male occupant, causing damage to the flat.

Officers attended the scene and arrested three men, aged 28, 29 and 30, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting police and obstructing police.

The men remain in custody at this time.

The PSNI have arrested three men following a report of a burglary and serious assault at a flat in the New Lodge Road area of BelfastThe PSNI have arrested three men following a report of a burglary and serious assault at a flat in the New Lodge Road area of Belfast
The PSNI have arrested three men following a report of a burglary and serious assault at a flat in the New Lodge Road area of Belfast
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to contact officers at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 194 09/06/23, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.