Three new tenants add to the fun at Odyssey Place

Spring has sprung at Odyssey Place with three new tenants confirmed, all set to begin fit-out on site in April with staggered openings across summer and into the autumn.

Canadian-owned restaurant chain, Mary Brown’s Chicken, continues its growth in NI following its successful launch in NI earlier this year. The chicken chain, whose first location was in the Lisburn Leisure Park, will take a 2,800 sq. ft. unit at Odyssey Place and is expected to open in June of this year.

Local operator McGuigInns will open Odyssey Place’s first licenced premises, Chapter & Verse – a bar and restaurant serving local cuisine. The team is due to commence fit out at the start of April and will be open by August.

Nicky Finnieston (left) from Finch with Guy Hollis from Matagorda2.

The third tenant announced this week is the popular UK family entertainment centre, Funstation. They will bring a strong mix of arcade games, Virtual Reality gaming, Escape Rooms and a dessert parlour is also being included for those with a sweet tooth. Funstation will add to the strong leisure mix brought by existing tenants Cineworld, Lost City Golf and Hollywood Bowl. This new entertainment venue will occupy a 10,600 sq. ft. unit and is expected to be open by September.

These latest lettings bring the iconic Belfast leisure complex to 90% occupancy and investment company Matagorda 2, who acquired the long lease for Odyssey Place in 2016, are currently in advanced discussions with potential operators on the remaining units to let.

Finch & McMullen Real Estate advised Matagorda2 on all leasing.

Guy Hollis from Matagorda2, said: “The arrival of new family-friendly restaurants and leisure operators is an exciting time for Odyssey Place. We believe that the new tenants will further transform the space into a day-to-night destination for family entertainment. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Mary Brown’s Chicken, Funstation and Chapter & Verse to the complex.”

Finch partner Nicky Finnieston said: “After a strong first year since Odyssey Place relaunched last April, we’re delighted to welcome three new tenants to the complex. With only a few units remaining to fill, negotiations for the remaining spaces are well underway and should hopefully be confirmed in the coming months.”