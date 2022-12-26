The PSNI had put out a statement at 4.15pm on Boxing Day saying: "Dungannon Road, Cookstown is closed between Killycolp Road and Sherrigrim Road due to a serious road traffic collision"

The three adults lost their lives in the collision between Cookstown and Dungannon.

A woman in her 20s and four children were taken to hospital, where the children are not believed to be suffering life threatening injuries.

The News Letter understands that two of the fatalities were dead at the scene and a third died en route to hospital.

The collision was head-on collision between two vehicles. Two of the adults who died were travelling in a vehicle with the four children, and the third adult who died was in the other vehicle.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

"Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain.

"The road remains closed.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “The community is devastated this evening following news of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road. “This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill MLA also expressed her condolences to the bereaved.

She said: “It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”

The ambulance service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 15:29 on Monday 26 December following reports of a two vehicle RTC on Dungannon Road near Cookstown. “NIAS despatched two Rapid Response Paramedics, four Emergency Crews, One non-Emergency Crew, one HART Crew and one Ambulance Officer to the scene.

“The HEMS team was also asked to assist.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, our patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to RVH.”