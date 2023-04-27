News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
37 minutes ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
3 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
5 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
6 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Three people dead after road accident in Aughnacloy involving minibus and lorry

Police have said that three people have died as the result of a collision on the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy this morning.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

According to a local councillor the collision was between a minibus and a lorry.

Sergeant Harrison from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage."Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP Councillor for Clogher Valley, Meta Graham, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collisionTullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision
Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision
Most Popular

"I understand that a minibus travelling back from England via Dublin was in a collision with a lorry travelling towards Aughnacloy.

“The injured have been taken to various hospitals and it is reported that there have been three fatalities. There have been various other injuries sustained and I hope that they would all make a full recovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a dreadfully heartbreaking time for the family members and friends of those involved.

“I would like to thank all the Emergency Services for their prompt response at what would surely have been a traumatic experience for all involved. I would also ask for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact the PSNI.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the three victims were from Strabane and the loss would be sorely felt there for some time.

He said: “The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened. There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the families involved, this is a needless loss of life that has devastated our community and hit everyone very hard."

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesStrabanePSNI