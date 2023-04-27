Three people dead after road accident in Aughnacloy involving minibus and lorry

According to a local councillor the collision was between a minibus and a lorry.

Sergeant Harrison from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage."Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course."

UUP Councillor for Clogher Valley, Meta Graham, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision

"I understand that a minibus travelling back from England via Dublin was in a collision with a lorry travelling towards Aughnacloy.

“The injured have been taken to various hospitals and it is reported that there have been three fatalities. There have been various other injuries sustained and I hope that they would all make a full recovery.

“This is a dreadfully heartbreaking time for the family members and friends of those involved.

“I would like to thank all the Emergency Services for their prompt response at what would surely have been a traumatic experience for all involved. I would also ask for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact the PSNI.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the three victims were from Strabane and the loss would be sorely felt there for some time.

He said: “The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken.

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened. There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.