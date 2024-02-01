Three people in their 20s killed in Co Carlow road crash in single vehicle accident - all pronounced dead at the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The single-vehicle accident happened at about 11.30pm on Wednesday on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road.

Three people travelling in the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The N80 at Leagh has been closed and gardai say it will remain closed for a number of hours as Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them, including any drivers who have dashcam footage and were travelling on the N80 between 11.15pm and midnight.

Speaking in Brussels, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I only heard about that this morning.

“I’m really sorry to hear about the news and our thoughts and condolences go to the families affected and the community as well.